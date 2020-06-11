Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 11. Juni 2020

Sam the Sham & The Pharaos: Wooly Bully

Album: (Single)

MGM

Royal Guardsmen: Snoopy vs. The Red Baron

Album: (Single)

Hispavox

Monkees: (Theme from) The Monkees

Album: (Single)

RCA Victor

Monkees: Daydream Believer

Album: (Single)

RCA Victor

Tommy James & The Shondells: I think we’re alone now

Album: (Single)

Roulette

Lemon Pipers: Green Tambourine

Album: (Single)

Buddha

1910 Fruitgum Company: Simon says

Album: (Single)

Buddah

1910 Fruitgum Company: 1,2,3 Red Light

Album: (Single)

Buddah

Teenage Fanclub: Goody goody Gumdrops

Album: Thirteen(Bonus CD)

Creation

Ramones: Indian Giver

Album: (Single)

Beggars Banquet

Ohio Express: Yummy yummy yummy

Album: (Single)

Buddah

Residents: Yummy yummy yummy

Album: Third Reich and Roll

Ralph

Crazy Elephant: Gimme gimme good Lovin’

Album: (Single)

Hansa

Tommy Roe: Dizzy

Album: (Single)

Columbia Stateside

Archies: Sugar Sugar

Album: (Single)

RCA Victor

Vanity Fare: Hitchin’ a Ride

Album: (Single)

Page One

Amen Corner: Hello Susie

Album: (Single)

Immediate

Christie: Yellow River

Album: (Single)

Epic

Partridge Family: I think I love you

Album: (Single)

Bell

Jackson Five: ABC

Album: (Single)

Tamla Motown