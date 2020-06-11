Playlist Roderich Fabian
11. Juni
Donnerstag, 11. Juni 2020
Sam the Sham & The Pharaos: Wooly Bully
Album: (Single)
MGM
Royal Guardsmen: Snoopy vs. The Red Baron
Album: (Single)
Hispavox
Monkees: (Theme from) The Monkees
Album: (Single)
RCA Victor
Monkees: Daydream Believer
Album: (Single)
RCA Victor
Tommy James & The Shondells: I think we’re alone now
Album: (Single)
Roulette
Lemon Pipers: Green Tambourine
Album: (Single)
Buddha
1910 Fruitgum Company: Simon says
Album: (Single)
Buddah
1910 Fruitgum Company: 1,2,3 Red Light
Album: (Single)
Buddah
Teenage Fanclub: Goody goody Gumdrops
Album: Thirteen(Bonus CD)
Creation
Ramones: Indian Giver
Album: (Single)
Beggars Banquet
Ohio Express: Yummy yummy yummy
Album: (Single)
Buddah
Residents: Yummy yummy yummy
Album: Third Reich and Roll
Ralph
Crazy Elephant: Gimme gimme good Lovin’
Album: (Single)
Hansa
Tommy Roe: Dizzy
Album: (Single)
Columbia Stateside
Archies: Sugar Sugar
Album: (Single)
RCA Victor
Vanity Fare: Hitchin’ a Ride
Album: (Single)
Page One
Amen Corner: Hello Susie
Album: (Single)
Immediate
Christie: Yellow River
Album: (Single)
Epic
Partridge Family: I think I love you
Album: (Single)
Bell
Jackson Five: ABC
Album: (Single)
Tamla Motown