Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 11.06.2020

Roderich Fabian, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

11 Juni

Donnerstag, 11. Juni 2020

Sam the Sham & The Pharaos: Wooly Bully
Album: (Single)
MGM

Royal Guardsmen: Snoopy vs. The Red Baron
Album: (Single)
Hispavox

Monkees: (Theme from) The Monkees
Album: (Single)
RCA Victor

Monkees: Daydream Believer
Album: (Single)
RCA Victor

Tommy James & The Shondells: I think we’re alone now
Album: (Single)
Roulette

Lemon Pipers: Green Tambourine
Album: (Single)
Buddha

1910 Fruitgum Company: Simon says
Album: (Single)
Buddah

1910 Fruitgum Company: 1,2,3 Red Light
Album: (Single)
Buddah

Teenage Fanclub: Goody goody Gumdrops
Album: Thirteen(Bonus CD)
Creation

Ramones: Indian Giver
Album: (Single)
Beggars Banquet

Ohio Express: Yummy yummy yummy
Album: (Single)
Buddah

Residents: Yummy yummy yummy
Album: Third Reich and Roll
Ralph

Crazy Elephant: Gimme gimme good Lovin’
Album: (Single)
Hansa

Tommy Roe: Dizzy
Album: (Single)
Columbia Stateside

Archies: Sugar Sugar
Album: (Single)
RCA Victor

Vanity Fare: Hitchin’ a Ride
Album: (Single)
Page One

Amen Corner: Hello Susie
Album: (Single)
Immediate

Christie: Yellow River
Album: (Single)
Epic

Partridge Family: I think I love you
Album: (Single)
Bell

Jackson Five: ABC
Album: (Single)
Tamla Motown


