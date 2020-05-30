Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Samstag, 30. Mai 2020

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

I love Rock´n Roll

Single

Blondie

Heart Of Glass

Album: Best Of Blondie

Talking Heads

Road To Nowhere

Single

The White Stripes

Seven Nations Army

Single

Pretenders

Brass in pocket

Album: Pretenders

Suzi Quattro

48 Crash

Album: Legend

Diana Ross & The Surpremes

Love Child

Album: Love Child

Suzi Quatro

All shook up

Album: Suzi Quatro

Suzi Quatro & The Jordanaires

Singing with angels

Album: In The Spotlight

Pleasure Seekers

Never thought you´d leave me

Single

Cradle

Living machine

Album: The History

Suzi Quatro

Rolling Stone

Single

Suzi Quatro

Can The Can

Album: Legend

The Arrows

I love Rock´n Roll

Single

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

I love Rock´n Roll

Single

Suzi Quatro & Chris Norman

Stumblin´In

Album: Legend

Suzi Quatro

Suzi Q

Album: Unreleased Emotion

Suzi Quatro

Daytona Demon

Album: Legend

Suzi Quatro

Bass Line

Album: No control