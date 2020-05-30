Playlist Achim Bogdahn
30. Mai
Samstag, 30. Mai 2020
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
I love Rock´n Roll
Single
Blondie
Heart Of Glass
Album: Best Of Blondie
Talking Heads
Road To Nowhere
Single
The White Stripes
Seven Nations Army
Single
Pretenders
Brass in pocket
Album: Pretenders
Suzi Quattro
48 Crash
Album: Legend
Diana Ross & The Surpremes
Love Child
Album: Love Child
Suzi Quatro
All shook up
Album: Suzi Quatro
Suzi Quatro & The Jordanaires
Singing with angels
Album: In The Spotlight
Pleasure Seekers
Never thought you´d leave me
Single
Cradle
Living machine
Album: The History
Suzi Quatro
Rolling Stone
Single
Suzi Quatro
Can The Can
Album: Legend
The Arrows
I love Rock´n Roll
Single
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
I love Rock´n Roll
Single
Suzi Quatro & Chris Norman
Stumblin´In
Album: Legend
Suzi Quatro
Suzi Q
Album: Unreleased Emotion
Suzi Quatro
Daytona Demon
Album: Legend
Suzi Quatro
Bass Line
Album: No control