Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 01.06.2020

01 Juni

Montag, 01. Juni 2020

The Low Anthem
Her majesty
Album: Abbey Road Now!

The 52 Key Verbeek Fairground Organ
All my Loving
Album: The Exotic Beatles

Daniel Johnston
The Beatles
Album: Yip, Jump Music

Edwyn Collins
The Beatles
Album: Doctor Syntax

Nilsson
You can't do that
Album: Beatlesmaniacs - The World of Beatles Novelty Records

Harry Nilsson
U.C.L.A.
Album: Losst and Frounnd

Booker T. & The MG´s
Medley Golden Slumbers
Album: McLemore Avenue

Sid Bernstein
I gotta wash my hands
Album: I gotta wash my hands

Rae Sremmurd ft Gucci Mane 
Black Beatles
Album: Black Beatles                     

Vernons Girls
We Love The Beatles (Beatlemania)
Album: Beatlemaniacs - The World of Beatles Novelty Records

The Bootles    
I'll let you hold my hand
Album: Beatlemaniacs - The World of Beatles Novelty Records

Gudrun Gut        
Baby I can drive my car
Album: Moment

Paul Westerberg   
Nowhere man
Album: I am Sam - Music From and inspired by The Motion Picture     

Cornershop      
Norwegian wood
Album: When I Was Born For The 7th Time                     

Beatle Barkers
We can work it out
Album: The Exotic Beatles

Woog Riots & John & Yoko in bed
John & Yoko in bed
Album: Strangelove TV

Woog Riots & George Harrison
George Harrison
Album: Alan Rusbridger

The Fall   
A Day in The Life
Album: The Fall Box
                              


