Playlist Klaus Walter
01. Juni
Montag, 01. Juni 2020
The Low Anthem
Her majesty
Album: Abbey Road Now!
The 52 Key Verbeek Fairground Organ
All my Loving
Album: The Exotic Beatles
Daniel Johnston
The Beatles
Album: Yip, Jump Music
Edwyn Collins
The Beatles
Album: Doctor Syntax
Nilsson
You can't do that
Album: Beatlesmaniacs - The World of Beatles Novelty Records
Harry Nilsson
U.C.L.A.
Album: Losst and Frounnd
Booker T. & The MG´s
Medley Golden Slumbers
Album: McLemore Avenue
Sid Bernstein
I gotta wash my hands
Album: I gotta wash my hands
Rae Sremmurd ft Gucci Mane
Black Beatles
Album: Black Beatles
Vernons Girls
We Love The Beatles (Beatlemania)
Album: Beatlemaniacs - The World of Beatles Novelty Records
The Bootles
I'll let you hold my hand
Album: Beatlemaniacs - The World of Beatles Novelty Records
Gudrun Gut
Baby I can drive my car
Album: Moment
Paul Westerberg
Nowhere man
Album: I am Sam - Music From and inspired by The Motion Picture
Cornershop
Norwegian wood
Album: When I Was Born For The 7th Time
Beatle Barkers
We can work it out
Album: The Exotic Beatles
Woog Riots & John & Yoko in bed
John & Yoko in bed
Album: Strangelove TV
Woog Riots & George Harrison
George Harrison
Album: Alan Rusbridger
The Fall
A Day in The Life
Album: The Fall Box