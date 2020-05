Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 28. Mai 2020

NZCA Lines

Real good Time

Single

Oehl

Wolken

Album: Über Nacht

JPEG Mafia feat. Denzel Curry

Bald Remix

Single

Charli XCX

I finally understand

Album: How I’M feeling now

Nicole Atkins

Mind Eraser

Album: Italian Ice

Stepha Schweiger

When I was a Bird

Album: When I was a Bird

Stepha Schweiger

Pretending

Album: When I was a Bird

Ferge X Fisherman

In my Shoes

Album: Blinded by the Neon