Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 20.05.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

20 Mai

Mittwoch, 20. Mai 2020

Public Practice
Compromised
Album: Gentle Grip

AME
Positivland
Album: EP

Protomartyr
Worm In Heaven
Single

Peter Thomas & Mocambo Astronautic Sound Orchestra
Space Patrol (Orion 2016)
Single

Ferge X Fisherman
Drunk On The Moon
Single

NNAMDI
Gimme Gimme
Album: Brat

Sister Nancy
Bam Bam
Album: One Two

Lila Ike
Where I’m Coming From
Single

Pantha Du Prince
Saturn Strobe
Album: This Bliss

Schorsch Kamerun
Love In Dangerous Times
Album: M-Eine Stadt sucht einen Mörder

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Temple
Album: Temple


