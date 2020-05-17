Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Benedikt Mahler

Stand: 17.05.2020

17 Mai

Sonntag, 17. Mai 2020

DJ Hell Misch Masch
We are your friends
We are your friends

Meerkat Meerkat
One Piece For Synthesizer
Single

Meerkat Meerkat
Blackness ft. Chef KPE
Single

Stuttgarter Hymnus-Chorknaben
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland
Album: Machet die Tore weit. Chor- und Orgelmusik zu Advent und Weihnachten

DAF
Ich Will
Album: Gold Und Liebe

Antony & The Johnsons
For today I am a boy
Album: I am a bird now

Yves Montana
Il a fallu
Album: C'est si bon!

Pantha du Prince
Moonstruck
Album: This bliss

Meerkat Meerkat
Galaxy ft Chef KPE
Album: Meerkat Meerkat

Martin Sponticcia
Pumpkin soul
Album: Minimalist scores

Jolanda Be Cool
We no speak Americano
Album: La grande bellezza


