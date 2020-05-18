Playlist Achim Bogdahn
18. Mai
Montag, 18. Mai 2020
The Beths
I´m not getting excited
Single
DJ Boring
Like Water
Single
Edgar Wasser
Wacht auf!!!!
Single
K-Lone
Cape Ciral
Album: Cape Cira
Dadi Freyr
Think about things (Hot Chip Remix)
Single
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Phenom
Album: Temple
K-Lone
Cape Ciral
Album: Cape Cira
Spider The Akronaut
How to lie
Album: Demo CD
Andrew Applepie
One more song for you
Album: Hate to say I told you so
Hugar
Frost
Single
Joy Division
Disorder
Album: Unknown Pleasures
Silverbacks
Muted Gold
Single
LAKE
Resolution
Album: Roundelay