Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 18. Mai 2020

The Beths

I´m not getting excited

Single

DJ Boring

Like Water

Single

Edgar Wasser

Wacht auf!!!!

Single

K-Lone

Cape Ciral

Album: Cape Cira

Dadi Freyr

Think about things (Hot Chip Remix)

Single

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Phenom

Album: Temple

K-Lone

Cape Ciral

Album: Cape Cira

Spider The Akronaut

How to lie

Album: Demo CD

Andrew Applepie

One more song for you

Album: Hate to say I told you so

Hugar

Frost

Single

Joy Division

Disorder

Album: Unknown Pleasures

Silverbacks

Muted Gold

Single

LAKE

Resolution

Album: Roundelay