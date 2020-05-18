Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 18.05.2020

18 Mai

Montag, 18. Mai 2020

The Beths
I´m not getting excited
Single

DJ Boring
Like Water
Single

Edgar Wasser
Wacht auf!!!!
Single

K-Lone
Cape Ciral
Album: Cape Cira

Dadi Freyr
Think about things (Hot Chip Remix)
Single

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Phenom
Album: Temple

K-Lone
Cape Ciral
Album: Cape Cira

Spider The Akronaut
How to lie
Album: Demo CD

Andrew Applepie
One more song for you
Album: Hate to say I told you so

Hugar
Frost
Single

Joy Division
Disorder
Album: Unknown Pleasures

Silverbacks
Muted Gold
Single

LAKE
Resolution
Album: Roundelay


