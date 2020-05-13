Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 13.05.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

13 Mai

Mittwoch, 13. Mai 2020

Dope Body
Fade To You
Album: Home Body

Pantha Du Prince
The Splendour
Single

Kendrick Lamar
Element
Album: Dawn

Stevie Wonder
Happy Bithday
Single

Bob Moses
Tearing me up
Album: Days Gone By

Stevie Wonder
Never had a dream come true
Single

AME
Positivland
Album: EP

Hinds
Good Bad Times
Album: The Prettiest Curse

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Buju Banton
Trust
Single

Chi Ching Ching
Thunder
Single

Laura Marling
Fortune
Album: Song For Our Daughter

El Michels Affair
Rubix
Album: Adult Themes


