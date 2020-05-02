Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 02.05.2020

02 Mai

Samstag, 02. Mai 2020

Bernard Pretty Purdie
Elevate
Album: Bernard Pretty Purdie presents: Cool Down

Les Cooper and the Soul Rockers
Wiggle Wobble
Album: Wiggle Wobble

Doris Troy
Just one look
Album: Just One Look

King Curtis
Memphis Soul Stew
Album: Live at Fillmore West

Cannonball Adderley
African Waltz
Album: Riverside Profiles: Cannonball Adderley

Galt McDermot
Space
Album: Woman is sweeter

Aretha Franklin
Love The Ones You are With
Album: Live at Fillmore West

Aretha Franklin
Rock Steady
Album: Rock Steady

Gil Scott-Heron
The Revolution Will Not Be Telvised
Album: Pieces Of A Man

Steely Dan
Kid Charlemagne
Album: The Royal Scam

James Brown
It’s a man’s man’s man’s world
Album: Soul Brother #1

Lialeh
Lialeh
Album: Soundtrack Lialeh

Mongo Sanatamaria
Cloud Nine
Album: Stone Soul

Dizzy Gillespie
Christopher Columbus
Album: Digital at Montreaux

Handsome Boy Modelling School
The Truth
Album: How’s your girl?


