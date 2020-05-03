Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 03. Mai 2020

Gabriel Ólafs

Lóa

Album: Absent minded

Elliot Smith

Figure 8

Single

Gabriel Ólafs

Floral Hymn

Album: Absent minded

Cat Power

I found a reason

Album: The Covers Record

Ebony Bones

Nephilim ft The Beijing Philharmonic Orchestra

Single

Gabriel Ólafs

Floral Hymn

Album: Absent minded

Gabriel Ólafs

Staircase sonata

Album: Absent minded

Elliot Smith

Figure 8

Single

Ebony Bones

Nephilim ft The Beijing Philharmonic Orchestra

Single

Gabriel Ólafs

Floral Hymn

Album: Absent minded

Gabriel Ólafs

Lóa

Album: Absent minded

Gabriel Ólafs

Waiting for the miracle

Album: The Tarantino Connection

Martin Kohlstedt

Jin

Album: Strom

Martin Kohlstedt

Cha

Album: Strom

Elliot Smith

Son of Sam

Album: Figure 8