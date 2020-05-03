Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 03.05.2020

03 Mai

Sonntag, 03. Mai 2020

Gabriel Ólafs
Lóa
Album: Absent minded

Elliot Smith
Figure 8
Single

Gabriel Ólafs
Floral Hymn
Album: Absent minded

Cat Power
I found a reason
Album: The Covers Record

Ebony Bones
Nephilim ft The Beijing Philharmonic Orchestra
Single

Gabriel Ólafs
Staircase sonata
Album: Absent minded

Gabriel Ólafs
Waiting for the miracle
Album: The Tarantino Connection

Martin Kohlstedt
Jin
Album: Strom

Martin Kohlstedt
Cha
Album: Strom

Elliot Smith
Son of Sam
Album: Figure 8


