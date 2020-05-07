Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 07.05.2020

06 Mai

Mittwoch, 06. Mai 2020

Fontaines D.C.
A Heroes Death
Single

AME
Positivland
Album: EP

Santrofi
Kwaa Kwaa
Album: Alewa

Kraftwerk
Computerworld (Todd Terje Mix)
Single

Kraftwerk
Autobahn
Album: Autobahn

Pantha du Prince
Saturn Strobe
Album: This Bliss

Schlachthofbronx feat. Lady Smita
Come in
Album: Single

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Public Image ltd.
Swan Lake
Album: Metal Box

Ghostpoet
I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep
Album: I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep

Glass Animals
Gooey
Single

JARV IS
Must I Evolve
Single

Östro 430
Keine Krise Kann Mich Schocken
Album: Weiber wie Wir


