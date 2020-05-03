Playlist Bernhard Jugel

Sonntag, 03. Mai 2020

Laurent Lombard

Didgerinews

Album: Rhythm and news

Jazzrausch Bigband

Native Riddim

Album: Dancing Wittgenstein

Formidable Vegetable Sound System

No Such Thing As Waste (Mr. Moon Remix)

Album: Radish Beets

Pham Du Thanh

Trang Thu Da Khuc

Album: Vietnamese Tradidional Music

Marvin Gaye

Mercy mercy me (The ecology)

Album: What’s going on

Andreas Suttner, Anselm C. Kreuzer

Forbidden business

Album: Reduced and neutral - Music for film

Lil Nix

Corona Virus

Album: Corona Virus

Viktor Petrov

Oxygen mask

Album: Human Lab

Brian Golub

Jungle dubstep

Album: Jungle Dubstep

Billie Eilish

All the good girls go to hell

Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Lauryn Hill

Everything is everything

Album: The miseducation of Laryn Hill

