Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Bernhard Jugel

Stand: 03.05.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

03 Mai

Sonntag, 03. Mai 2020

Laurent Lombard
Didgerinews
Album: Rhythm and news

Jazzrausch Bigband
Native Riddim
Album: Dancing Wittgenstein

Formidable Vegetable Sound System
No Such Thing As Waste (Mr. Moon Remix)
Album: Radish Beets

Pham Du Thanh
Trang Thu Da Khuc
Album: Vietnamese Tradidional Music

Marvin Gaye
Mercy mercy me (The ecology)
Album: What’s going on

Andreas Suttner, Anselm C. Kreuzer
Forbidden business
Album: Reduced and neutral - Music for film

Lil Nix
Corona Virus
Album: Corona Virus

Viktor Petrov
Oxygen mask
Album: Human Lab

Brian Golub
Jungle dubstep
Album: Jungle Dubstep

Billie Eilish
All the good girls go to hell
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Lauryn Hill
Everything is everything
Album: The miseducation of Laryn Hill

Jazzrausch Bigband
Native Riddim
Album: Dancing Wittgenstein


1