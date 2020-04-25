Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 25.04.2020

25 April

Samstag, 25. April 2020

Charlie Megira
Tomorrow´s Gone
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
The Girl Who Was Frightened of Ashtrays
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
The Death Dance of Busty Hot Lifeguard Instructor Babe
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
Alligator Man
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
Turn Around
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
Smile Now, Cry Later
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Santo & Johnny
Sleep Walk
Album: Santo & Johnny

Charlie Megira
Direct Exercise No. 1
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
Elvis Is Not Dead
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
Dunkel Party
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
At The Rasco
Album: Tomorrow´s Gone

Charlie Megira
The Avenging Wolf II
Album: The Abtomatic Miesterzinger Mambo Chic


