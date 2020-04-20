Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 20. April 2020

Fiona Apple

Fetch the bolt-cutters

Album: Fetch the bolt-cutters

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

She´s there

(Single)

Daniel Avery

Illusion Of Time

Album: Illusion Of Time

Benee

Supalonely

Album: Fire On Marzz

Four Tet

Love Salad

Album: Sixteen Oceans

Daniel Avery

In love with everyone

Album: Natural Beauty

Fiona Apple

Under the table

Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Dr. Umwuchts Tanzpalast

Anker

(Single)

AJ Tracey/Aitch

Rain

(Single)

DJ Python

Be Si To (Musikbett)

Album: Derretirse EP

Cornershop

Highly Amplified

Album: England is a garden

Dogleg

Wartortle

(Single)

Parcels

Iknowhowifeel

(Single)