Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 20.04.2020

20 April

Montag, 20. April 2020

Fiona Apple
Fetch the bolt-cutters
Album: Fetch the bolt-cutters

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
She´s there
(Single)

Daniel Avery
Illusion Of Time
Album: Illusion Of Time

Benee
Supalonely
Album: Fire On Marzz

Four Tet
Love Salad
Album: Sixteen Oceans

Daniel Avery
In love with everyone
Album: Natural Beauty

Fiona Apple
Under the table
Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Dr. Umwuchts Tanzpalast
Anker
(Single)

AJ Tracey/Aitch
Rain
(Single)

DJ Python
Be Si To (Musikbett)
Album: Derretirse EP

Cornershop
Highly Amplified
Album: England is a garden

Dogleg
Wartortle
(Single)

Parcels
Iknowhowifeel
(Single)


