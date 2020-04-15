Playlist Noe Noack
15. April
Mittwoch, 15. April 2020
John Prine
When I Get To Heaven
Single
Das Hobos
Random Home (exklusive Aufnahme Zündfunk)
Album: recorded by Zündfunk
Heim
Alt
Album: WS
Soul Syndicate
Full Up
Album: Studio One Dub
Bob Andy
Too Experience
Album: Bob Andy’s Songbook
African Head Charge
No, Don’t Follow Fashion
Album: In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land/Drumming Is A Language 1990-2011
African Head Charge
Hold Some
Album: Songs of Praise/Drumming Is A Language 1990-2011
African Head Charge
Animal Law
Album: In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land/Drumming Is A Language 1990-2011
African Head Charge
No Don’t Follow Fashion
Album: In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land/Drumming Is A Language 1990-2011
The Master Muscicians of Jaoujouka feat. Bachir Attar
In The Middle of The Night
Album: The Master Muscicians of Jaoujouka feat. Bachir Attar
The Master Muscicians of Jaoujouka feat. Bachir Attar
On Horseback
Album: The Master Muscicians of Jaoujouka feat. Bachir Attar
Mentrix
Nature
Album: My Enemy,My Love
Mhysa
Saana Lathan
Album: Nevaeh
Schlachthofbronx feat. XL Mad
Wine till the Morning
Single
Kenny Knots
Rise Again (Digiton Sound Mix)
Single