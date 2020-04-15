Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 15.04.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

15 April

Mittwoch, 15. April 2020

John Prine
When I Get To Heaven
Single

Das Hobos
Random Home (exklusive Aufnahme Zündfunk)
Album: recorded by Zündfunk

Heim
Alt
Album: WS

Soul Syndicate
Full Up
Album: Studio One Dub

Bob Andy
Too Experience
Album: Bob Andy’s Songbook

African Head Charge
No, Don’t Follow Fashion
Album: In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land/Drumming Is A Language 1990-2011

African Head Charge
Hold Some
Album: Songs of Praise/Drumming Is A Language 1990-2011

African Head Charge
Animal Law
Album: In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land/Drumming Is A Language 1990-2011

African Head Charge
No Don’t Follow Fashion
Album: In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land/Drumming Is A Language 1990-2011

The Master Muscicians of Jaoujouka feat. Bachir Attar
In The Middle of The Night
Album: The Master Muscicians of Jaoujouka feat. Bachir Attar

The Master Muscicians of Jaoujouka feat. Bachir Attar
On Horseback
Album: The Master Muscicians of Jaoujouka feat. Bachir Attar

Mentrix
Nature
Album: My Enemy,My Love

Mhysa
Saana Lathan
Album: Nevaeh

Schlachthofbronx feat. XL Mad
Wine till the Morning
Single

Kenny Knots
Rise Again (Digiton Sound Mix)
Single


2