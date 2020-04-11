Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 11.04.2020

11 April

Samstag, 11. April 2020

Elvis Costello u. a.
Weird Nightmare
Album: Weird Nightmare

Was (Not Was)
Ba-Lue-Boivar-Ba-Lues-Are
Album: That's The Way I Feel Now

Ken Nordine u. a.
Pinocchio Medley: Desolation Theme/When You Wish Upon a Star
Album: Stay Awake

Marianne Faithfull & Chris Spedding
Ballad of the Soldier’s Wife
Album: Lost in the Stars

John Prine
The Late John Garfield Blues
Album: Souvenirs

John Prine
Angel from Montgomery
Album: Live"

John Prine
Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
Album: German Afternoon

Dan Reeder
Mexican Home
Single

John Prine
Grandpa was a Carpenter
Album: Souvenirs

John Prine
Safety Joe
Album: Fair & Square

John Prine & Fiona Prine
My Happiness
Album: For Better, or Worse

John Prine
Six O’Clock News
Album Live

John Prine
Please Don’t Bury Me
Album: Souvenirs


