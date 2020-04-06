Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Ralf Summer

Stand: 06.04.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

06 April

Montag, 06. April 2020

Inwards
Skateboarding
Album: Bright Serpent

Basia Bulat
Homesick
Album: Are You In Love?

Luis Ake
Bitte lass mich frei
Bitte lass mich frei

Prodigy
Out of Space
Single

Everything Is Recorded
Pretending Nothings Wrong ft. Kean Kavanagh
Album: Friday forever (Album der Woche)

Cristina
Is That All There is?
Album: Doll In The Box

Quantic y Los Míticos Del Ritmo
Hotline Bling
Single

Les Millionnaires
Dahoam
Single

Charlie Megira
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Album: Tomorrow's Gone


1