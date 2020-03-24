Playlist Thomas Mehringer
24. März
Dienstag, 24. März 2020
My Ugly Clementine: The Good The Bad The Ugly
Vitamin C
DAF: Verschwende Deine Jugend
Album: Gold und Liebe
DAF: Als wär‘s das letzte Mal
Album: Alles ist gut
Gerard Calvi: Astérix le gaulois: Thème d'Astérix
Album: Astérix au cinéma (Bande originale des films)
Petra und der Wolf: The Greatest
Album: Surface
Jay Electronica: A.P.I.D.T.A.
Album: The Written Testimony
Manu Dibango: Soul Makossa
Album: Soul Makossa
Manu Dibango: The Panther
Album: Africadelic
Fugazi: Waiting Room
Album: 13 Songs
Jarvis Cocker & The Kaiser Quartett: Running The World
Single