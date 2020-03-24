Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Dienstag, 24. März 2020

My Ugly Clementine: The Good The Bad The Ugly

Vitamin C

DAF: Verschwende Deine Jugend

Album: Gold und Liebe

DAF: Als wär‘s das letzte Mal

Album: Alles ist gut

Gerard Calvi: Astérix le gaulois: Thème d'Astérix

Album: Astérix au cinéma (Bande originale des films)

Petra und der Wolf: The Greatest

Album: Surface

Jay Electronica: A.P.I.D.T.A.

Album: The Written Testimony

Manu Dibango: Soul Makossa

Album: Soul Makossa

Manu Dibango: The Panther

Album: Africadelic

Fugazi: Waiting Room

Album: 13 Songs

Jarvis Cocker & The Kaiser Quartett: Running The World

Single