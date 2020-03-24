Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 24.03.2020

24 März

Dienstag, 24. März 2020

My Ugly Clementine: The Good The Bad The Ugly
Vitamin C

DAF: Verschwende Deine Jugend
Album: Gold und Liebe

DAF: Als wär‘s das letzte Mal
Album: Alles ist gut

Gerard Calvi: Astérix le gaulois: Thème d'Astérix
Album: Astérix au cinéma (Bande originale des films)

Petra und der Wolf: The Greatest
Album: Surface

Jay Electronica: A.P.I.D.T.A.
Album: The Written Testimony

Manu Dibango: Soul Makossa
Album: Soul Makossa

Manu Dibango: The Panther
Album: Africadelic

Fugazi: Waiting Room
Album: 13 Songs

Jarvis Cocker & The Kaiser Quartett: Running The World
Single


2