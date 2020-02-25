Playlist Helen Malich
Monaco F: Love Oida
Album: Bierbankphilosoph
Record Jet
Alba Wilczek: Where Is The Love
Album:
Eigenproduktion
Kendrick Lamar: These Walls
Album: To Pimp A Butterfly
Interscope
Moses Sumney: Neither Nor
Album: græ - Part 1
Jagjaguwar
Caroline Rose: Freak Like Me
Album: Single
New West Records
PJ Harvey & Ramy Essam: The Camp
Album: Single
Island Records
Bright Eyes: Let’s Not Shit Ourselves (to love and to be loved)
Album: Lifted
Wichita Recordings