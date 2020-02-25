Playlist Helen Malich

Dienstag, 25. Februar 2020

Monaco F: Love Oida

Album: Bierbankphilosoph

Record Jet

Alba Wilczek: Where Is The Love

Album:

Eigenproduktion

Kendrick Lamar: These Walls

Album: To Pimp A Butterfly

Interscope

Moses Sumney: Neither Nor

Album: græ - Part 1

Jagjaguwar

Caroline Rose: Freak Like Me

Album: Single

New West Records

PJ Harvey & Ramy Essam: The Camp

Album: Single

Island Records

Bright Eyes: Let’s Not Shit Ourselves (to love and to be loved)

Album: Lifted

Wichita Recordings