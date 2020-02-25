Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Helen Malich

Stand: 25.02.2020

25 Februar

Dienstag, 25. Februar 2020

Monaco F: Love Oida
Album: Bierbankphilosoph
Record Jet

Alba Wilczek: Where Is The Love
Album:
Eigenproduktion

Kendrick Lamar: These Walls
Album: To Pimp A Butterfly
Interscope

Moses Sumney: Neither Nor
Album: græ - Part 1
Jagjaguwar

Caroline Rose: Freak Like Me
Album: Single
New West Records

PJ Harvey & Ramy Essam: The Camp
Album: Single
Island Records

Bright Eyes: Let’s Not Shit Ourselves (to love and to be loved)
Album: Lifted
Wichita Recordings


