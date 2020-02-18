Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 18.02.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

18 Februar

Dienstag, 18. Februar 2020

Drug Store Romeos: Frame of Reference
Album: Single
Fiction

Coriky: Clean Kill
Album: Single
Dischord Records

Daughters of Reykjavik: Fool’s Gold
Album: Single
The Orchard

Andrew Weatherall: Frankfurt Advice
Album: Convenanza
Rotters Golf Club 

Hinds: Good Bad Times
Album: Single
Lucky Number

Melenas: 3 Segundos
Album: Single
Trouble in Mind

Tribez. X Maniac: Dirt feat. Phat Kat
Album: Paragon
Beat Art Department

Sofia Kourtesis: Moninga
Album: Sarita Colonia EP
Studio Barnhus

Johnny Spinosa & the Music Makers: Come on
Album: Movements 10 (Compilation)
Tramp Records


1