Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
18. Februar
Dienstag, 18. Februar 2020
Drug Store Romeos: Frame of Reference
Album: Single
Fiction
Coriky: Clean Kill
Album: Single
Dischord Records
Daughters of Reykjavik: Fool’s Gold
Album: Single
The Orchard
Andrew Weatherall: Frankfurt Advice
Album: Convenanza
Rotters Golf Club
Hinds: Good Bad Times
Album: Single
Lucky Number
Melenas: 3 Segundos
Album: Single
Trouble in Mind
Tribez. X Maniac: Dirt feat. Phat Kat
Album: Paragon
Beat Art Department
Sofia Kourtesis: Moninga
Album: Sarita Colonia EP
Studio Barnhus
Johnny Spinosa & the Music Makers: Come on
Album: Movements 10 (Compilation)
Tramp Records