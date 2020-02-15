Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 15. Februar 2020

Blondie: Love at the pier

Album: Plastic Letters

Chrysalis

Blondie: Dreaming

Album: Essential

Capitol

Blondie: I didn’t have the nerve to say no

Album: Plastic Letters

Chrysalis

Blondie: Picture this

Album: Essential

Capitol

Velvet Underground: Heroin

Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

Verve

Velvet Underground: European sun

Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

Verve

The wind in the willows: Djini & Judy

Album: The wind in the willows

Capitol

Blondie: The Attack Of The Giant Ants

Album: Blondie

Chrysalis

The Shangri-Las: Out in the streets

Album: The very best of

Reprise

Blondie: X-Offender

Album: Esential

Capitol

Miles Davis: Bitches Brew

Album: Bitches Brew

Columbia

Television: Marquee Moon

Album: Marquee Moon

Elektra

Blondie: Denis

Album: Essential

Capitol

Doobie Brothers: Long Train Runnin’

Album: Best Of

Warner

Blondie: Heart Of Glass

Album: Essential

Capitol

Blondie: Call me

Album: Essential

Capitol

Blondie: Dreaming

Album: Essential

Capitol

Sugarhill Gang: Rapper’s Delight

Album: Sugarhill Gang

Castle Communication

Blondie: Rapture

Album: Essential

Capitol

Blondie: Die Young, Stay Pretty

Album: Singles Collection

EMI

Blondie: The tide is high (Coldcut Remix)

Album: One more into the bleach

Chrysalis