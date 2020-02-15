Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 15.02.2020

15 Februar

Samstag, 15. Februar 2020

Blondie: Love at the pier
Album: Plastic Letters
Chrysalis

Blondie: Dreaming
Album: Essential
Capitol

Blondie: I didn’t have the nerve to say no
Album: Plastic Letters
Chrysalis

Blondie: Picture this
Album: Essential
Capitol

Velvet Underground: Heroin
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
Verve

Velvet Underground: European sun
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
Verve

The wind in the willows: Djini & Judy
Album: The wind in the willows
Capitol

Blondie: The Attack Of The Giant Ants
Album: Blondie
Chrysalis

The Shangri-Las: Out in the streets
Album: The very best of
Reprise

Blondie: X-Offender
Album: Esential
Capitol

Miles Davis: Bitches Brew
Album: Bitches Brew
Columbia

Television: Marquee Moon
Album: Marquee Moon
Elektra

Blondie: Denis
Album: Essential
Capitol

Doobie Brothers: Long Train Runnin’
Album: Best Of
Warner

Blondie: Heart Of Glass
Album: Essential
Capitol

Blondie: Call me
Album: Essential
Capitol

Sugarhill Gang: Rapper’s Delight
Album: Sugarhill Gang
Castle Communication

Blondie: Rapture
Album: Essential
Capitol

Blondie: Die Young, Stay Pretty
Album: Singles Collection
EMI

Blondie: The tide is high (Coldcut Remix)
Album: One more into the bleach
Chrysalis


