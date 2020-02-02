Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 02.02.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

02 Februar

Sonntag, 02. Februar 2020

Otto: Roter Teppich
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B

Otto: Auto-Disco
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B

Starship: We built this city
Album: Ich mag keine Hits der 80'er, aber die finde ich gut!
SONY BMG

Otto: Kanapee Pop
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B

Michael Kiwanuka: You ain’t the problem
Album: Michael Kiwanuka
Polydor (Universal Music)

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings: This Land is your Land
Album: Up in the air - Music form the motion picture
RHINO

Paul Brändle: Barry
Album: Solo
Squama

Otto: Feuer spucken
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B

Die goldenen Zitronen: Europa
Album: Who's bad?
BUBACK TONTRÄGER

Sarah Harmer: New Low
Album: Are You Gone
Arts & Crafts

Otto: Hoch zu Ross
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B

Elvis Costello & The Attractions: What’s so funny about (Peace, Love and Understanding)
Album: --
PROTV


0