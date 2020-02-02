Playlist Barbara Streidl
02. Februar
Sonntag, 02. Februar 2020
Otto: Roter Teppich
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B
Otto: Auto-Disco
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B
Starship: We built this city
Album: Ich mag keine Hits der 80'er, aber die finde ich gut!
SONY BMG
Otto: Kanapee Pop
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B
Michael Kiwanuka: You ain’t the problem
Album: Michael Kiwanuka
Polydor (Universal Music)
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings: This Land is your Land
Album: Up in the air - Music form the motion picture
RHINO
Paul Brändle: Barry
Album: Solo
Squama
Otto: Feuer spucken
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B
Die goldenen Zitronen: Europa
Album: Who's bad?
BUBACK TONTRÄGER
Sarah Harmer: New Low
Album: Are You Gone
Arts & Crafts
Otto: Hoch zu Ross
Album: Over The Top Orchester
Bureau B
Elvis Costello & The Attractions: What’s so funny about (Peace, Love and Understanding)
Album: --
PROTV