Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 27.01.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

27 Januar

Montag, 27. Januar 2020

Okay Kaya: Ascend and try again
Album: Watch the Liquor pour itself
Jagjaguwar

Bombay Bicycle Club: Do you feel loved?
Album: Everything else has gone wrong
Island

Waxahatchee: Fire
Album: (Single)
Merge

Lizzo: Truth hurts
Album: Cuz I love you
Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic

John Carroll Kirby: Blueberry Beads
Album: (Single)
Stones Throw

Kobe Bryant feat. Tyra Banks: K.O.B.E.
Album: (Single)
Columbia

John Carroll Kirby: Blueberry Beads
Album: (Single)
Stones Throw

Okay Kaya: Insert Generic Name
Album: Watch the Liquor pour itself
Jagjaguwar

Jack Torrance: Harbour
Album: Flickering Light
PHNX Rec.

Pulse Emitter: Electron Central
Album: Swirlings
Hausu Mountains Hausmo

Theophilus London feat Raekwon: Whoop Tang Flow
Album: My Bebey
Theophilus London

Virna Lindt: Avantgarde Pt. 1
Album: (Single)
The Campus

Kiwi Jr: Football Money
Album: Football Money
Mint


1