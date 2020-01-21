Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020

Best Coast: Everything has changed

Single

Concord Records

Kinderzimmer Productions: Boogie Down

Album: Todesverachtung To Go

Grönland Records

Coco: Empty Beach

Single

FCA / Kobalt Music Service

Low: Zündfunk Unplugged

Album: Single

Zündfunk Unplugged

Weyes Blood: Andromeda

Album: Titanic Rising

Sub Pop

Aimee Mann: Lies of Summer

Album: Mental Illness

SuperEgo Records

Coco: Empty Beach

Single

FCA / Kobalt Music Service

Soko: Being Sad is not a crime

Single

Digitial Download

Westerman: Blue Comanche

Single

Play It Again Same

Arthur Russell: That’s us/Wild Combination

Album: Calling out of Context

Rough Trade

Porridge Radio: Sweet

Album: Single

Digital Download

Bright Eyes: We Are Nowhere And It’s Now

Album: I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning

Saddle Creek

The Innocence Mission: On Your Side

Album: See You Tomorrow

Digital Download