Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Stand: 21.01.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

21 Januar

Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020

Best Coast: Everything has changed
Single
Concord Records

Kinderzimmer Productions: Boogie Down
Album: Todesverachtung To Go
Grönland Records

Coco: Empty Beach
Single
FCA / Kobalt Music Service

Low: Zündfunk Unplugged
Album: Single
Zündfunk Unplugged

Weyes Blood: Andromeda
Album: Titanic Rising
Sub Pop

Aimee Mann: Lies of Summer
Album: Mental Illness
SuperEgo Records

Coco: Empty Beach
Single
FCA / Kobalt Music Service

Soko: Being Sad is not a crime
Single
Digitial Download

Westerman: Blue Comanche
Single
Play It Again Same

Arthur Russell: That’s us/Wild Combination
Album: Calling out of Context
Rough Trade

Porridge Radio: Sweet
Album: Single
Digital Download

Bright Eyes: We Are Nowhere And It’s Now
Album: I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning
Saddle Creek

The Innocence Mission: On Your Side
Album: See You Tomorrow
Digital Download


