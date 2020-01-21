Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass
21. Januar
Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020
Best Coast: Everything has changed
Single
Concord Records
Kinderzimmer Productions: Boogie Down
Album: Todesverachtung To Go
Grönland Records
Coco: Empty Beach
Single
FCA / Kobalt Music Service
Low: Zündfunk Unplugged
Album: Single
Zündfunk Unplugged
Weyes Blood: Andromeda
Album: Titanic Rising
Sub Pop
Aimee Mann: Lies of Summer
Album: Mental Illness
SuperEgo Records
Coco: Empty Beach
Single
FCA / Kobalt Music Service
Soko: Being Sad is not a crime
Single
Digitial Download
Westerman: Blue Comanche
Single
Play It Again Same
Arthur Russell: That’s us/Wild Combination
Album: Calling out of Context
Rough Trade
Porridge Radio: Sweet
Album: Single
Digital Download
Bright Eyes: We Are Nowhere And It’s Now
Album: I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning
Saddle Creek
The Innocence Mission: On Your Side
Album: See You Tomorrow
Digital Download