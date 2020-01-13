Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 13.01.2020

13 Januar

Montag, 13. Januar 2020

Oliver Tree: Hurt (RAC Mix)
Album: Alien Boy EP
Atlantic

Jay Crookes: Early
Single
Speakerbox Rec

Joyhauser: Elements
Album: Elements EP
Terminal

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Normani: Diamonds
Single
Warner/Atlantic

Alexandra Savior: The Archer
Album: The Archer
30th Century Rec.

Saguru: Semantic Death
Single
The German Kids

Gerry Cinnamon: Sometimes
Album: Erratic Cinematic
Little Runaway

Celeste: Lately
Album: Celeste EP
Polydor

Beebadoobe: Space Cadet
Album: Space Cadet EP
Dirty Hit

Dodie: Monster
Album: Human
Dodie

Wallows: Are You Bored Yet? (Big Data Remix)
Single
Atlantic


2