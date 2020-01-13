Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 13. Januar 2020

Oliver Tree: Hurt (RAC Mix)

Album: Alien Boy EP

Atlantic

Jay Crookes: Early

Single

Speakerbox Rec

Joyhauser: Elements

Album: Elements EP

Terminal

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Normani: Diamonds

Single

Warner/Atlantic

Alexandra Savior: The Archer

Album: The Archer

30th Century Rec.

Saguru: Semantic Death

Single

The German Kids

Gerry Cinnamon: Sometimes

Album: Erratic Cinematic

Little Runaway

Celeste: Lately

Album: Celeste EP

Polydor

Beebadoobe: Space Cadet

Album: Space Cadet EP

Dirty Hit

Dodie: Monster

Album: Human

Dodie

Wallows: Are You Bored Yet? (Big Data Remix)

Single

Atlantic