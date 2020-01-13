Playlist Achim Bogdahn
13. Januar
Montag, 13. Januar 2020
Oliver Tree: Hurt (RAC Mix)
Album: Alien Boy EP
Atlantic
Jay Crookes: Early
Single
Speakerbox Rec
Joyhauser: Elements
Album: Elements EP
Terminal
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Normani: Diamonds
Single
Warner/Atlantic
Alexandra Savior: The Archer
Album: The Archer
30th Century Rec.
Saguru: Semantic Death
Single
The German Kids
Gerry Cinnamon: Sometimes
Album: Erratic Cinematic
Little Runaway
Celeste: Lately
Album: Celeste EP
Polydor
Beebadoobe: Space Cadet
Album: Space Cadet EP
Dirty Hit
Dodie: Monster
Album: Human
Dodie
Wallows: Are You Bored Yet? (Big Data Remix)
Single
Atlantic