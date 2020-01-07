Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Dienstag, 07. Januar 2020

Harry Styles: Treat People With Kindness

Album: Fine Line

COLUMBIA

Vince Staples: Hell Bound

Album: (Single)

Def Jam Recordings

Field Music: Do You Read Me

Album: (Single)

Memphis Industries

Georgia: Never Let You Go (MK Remix (Edit))

Album: (Single)

Domino Recording

The Veils: Jesus For The Jugular

Album: Nux Vomica

Rough Trade UK

Blvth: No Shame

Album: I Don`t Know If I‘m Happy EP

radicalis

The Orielles: Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme) (Edit)

Album: -

Heavenly Recordings

Hana Vu: At The Party

Album: Nicole Kidman / Anne Hathaway

Luminelle Recordings

Skee Mask: Juug

Album: (Single)

Ilian Tape