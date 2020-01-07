Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 07.01.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

07 Januar

Dienstag, 07. Januar 2020

Harry Styles: Treat People With Kindness
Album: Fine Line
COLUMBIA

Vince Staples: Hell Bound
Album: (Single)
Def Jam Recordings

Field Music: Do You Read Me
Album: (Single)
Memphis Industries

Georgia: Never Let You Go (MK Remix (Edit))
Album: (Single)
Domino Recording

The Veils: Jesus For The Jugular
Album: Nux Vomica
Rough Trade UK

Blvth: No Shame
Album: I Don`t Know If I‘m Happy EP
radicalis

The Orielles: Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme) (Edit)
Album: -
Heavenly Recordings

Hana Vu: At The Party
Album: Nicole Kidman / Anne Hathaway
Luminelle Recordings

Skee Mask: Juug
Album: (Single)
Ilian Tape


