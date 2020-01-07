Playlist Katja Engelhardt
07. Januar
Dienstag, 07. Januar 2020
Harry Styles: Treat People With Kindness
Album: Fine Line
COLUMBIA
Vince Staples: Hell Bound
Album: (Single)
Def Jam Recordings
Field Music: Do You Read Me
Album: (Single)
Memphis Industries
Georgia: Never Let You Go (MK Remix (Edit))
Album: (Single)
Domino Recording
The Veils: Jesus For The Jugular
Album: Nux Vomica
Rough Trade UK
Blvth: No Shame
Album: I Don`t Know If I‘m Happy EP
radicalis
The Orielles: Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme) (Edit)
Album: -
Heavenly Recordings
Hana Vu: At The Party
Album: Nicole Kidman / Anne Hathaway
Luminelle Recordings
Skee Mask: Juug
Album: (Single)
Ilian Tape