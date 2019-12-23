Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 23. Dezember 2019

Lizzo: Truth Hurts

Album: Cuz I Love You

Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic

Hacia La Luz: Hacia La Luz

Album: Hacia La Luz

Jonathan De Los Santos 2019/Indiefy

Stormzy: Crown

Album: Heavy Is The Head

Atlantic

Die Sterne/Kaiser Quartett: Der Palast ist leer

Single

PIAS

DRAM: Litmas

Single

Atlantic/Empire

Mode-Kontrol: All the time

Single

Dogleg: Fox

Album: (Single)

Triple Crown Rec.

Peter Licht: Die Nacht

Album: Unplugged@zuendfunk

Unplugged@zuendfunk

MXMToon: Prom Dress

Album: The Masquerade

MXMToon

Sufjan Stevens: Silent Night

Album: Songs For Christmas

Asthmatic Kitty Rec.

Sufjan Stevens: Come On! Let´s Bogey To The Elf Dance

Album: Songs For Christmas

Asthmatic Kitty Rec.