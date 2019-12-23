Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Stand: 23.12.2019

23 Dezember

Montag, 23. Dezember 2019

Lizzo: Truth Hurts
Album: Cuz I Love You
Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic

Hacia La Luz: Hacia La Luz
Album: Hacia La Luz
Jonathan De Los Santos 2019/Indiefy

Stormzy: Crown
Album: Heavy Is The Head
Atlantic

Die Sterne/Kaiser Quartett: Der Palast ist leer
Single
PIAS

Hacia La Luz: Hacia La Luz
Album: Hacia La Luz
Jonathan De Los Santos 2019/Indiefy

DRAM: Litmas
Single
Atlantic/Empire

Mode-Kontrol: All the time
Single

Dogleg: Fox
Album: (Single)
Triple Crown Rec.

Peter Licht: Die Nacht
Album: Unplugged@zuendfunk
Unplugged@zuendfunk

MXMToon: Prom Dress
Album: The Masquerade
MXMToon

Sufjan Stevens: Silent Night
Album: Songs For Christmas
Asthmatic Kitty Rec.

Sufjan Stevens: Come On! Let´s Bogey To The Elf Dance
Album: Songs For Christmas
Asthmatic Kitty Rec.


