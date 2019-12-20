Playlist Ralf Summer
20. Dezember
Freitag, 20. Dezember 2019
Ramzi: Balmi
Album: Multiquest Niveau: 1: Camouflé
Fati
Angela Aux: The Reason Is You (Hackplugged im Zündfunk / Bayern2 ft Hackbrad Pitt)
Album: In Love With The Demons
Trikont
Dreamville: Down Bad (ft JID, J. Cole, Earthgang, Young Nudy)
Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III
Dreamville / Interscope
Young Guv: Every Flower I See
Album: Guv I
Run For Cover Records
Stefanie Schrank: Fabrik
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt
Fontaines D.C.: Boys In The Better Land
Album: Dogrel
Partisan Records
Tyler, The Creator: Earfquake
Album: Igor
Columbia / Sony
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road ft Billy Rae Cyrus
Album: Single
Columbia / Sony
Sampa The Great: Final Form
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune
Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz
Album: Single
Big Boom Records
Kokoroko: Abusey Junction
Album: Kokoroko EP
Brownswood
Vampire Weekend: This Life
Album: Father of the Bride
Sony / Columbia
Fat White Family: Feet
Album: Serfs Up
Domino
Aldous Harding: The Barrel
Album: Designer
4AD / Beggars Group
Sault: Up All Night
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals
Big Thief: Not
Album: Two Hands
4AD
The Comet Is Coming: Summon The Fire
Album: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
Impulse! / Universal
Billie Eilish: Bad Guy
Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Universal
Lizzo: Truth Hurts
Album: Cuz I Love You
Nice Life / Atlantic / Warner