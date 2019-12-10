Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 10.12.2019

Playlisten

10 Dezember

Dienstag, 10. Dezember 2019

Mark Ronson feat. Lily Allen: Oh My God
Album: Oh My God
Columbia

Stormzy: Vossi Bop
Album: Vossi Bop
Warner

Die Türen, HackBrad Pitt, Alexandra Martini: Miete Strom Gas (Zündfunk Version)
Album:
live @ Bayern2 Studio (2019)

Das Hobos: Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place
Sounds Of Subterrania

Miley Cyrus: Cattitude (feat. RuPaul)
Album: She Is Coming
RCA Records Label

Naked Lunch: Military of the heart
Album: The Singles Collection
Tapete Records

Fuzzman: Pferdeäpfel
Album: Hände weg von allem
Lotter Label

Roxette: Fingertips 93
Album: Fingertips 93
EMI

Fehler Kuti: Schland is the place for me
Album: Schland is the place for me
Alien Transistor

Fehler Kuti: Say Yes (X-Cess)
Album: Schland is the place for me
Alien Transistor

The Good Ones: Will You Be My Protector?
Album: Rwanda You Should Be Loved
Epitaph


