Playlist Tobias Ruhland
10. Dezember
Dienstag, 10. Dezember 2019
Mark Ronson feat. Lily Allen: Oh My God
Album: Oh My God
Columbia
Stormzy: Vossi Bop
Album: Vossi Bop
Warner
Die Türen, HackBrad Pitt, Alexandra Martini: Miete Strom Gas (Zündfunk Version)
Album:
live @ Bayern2 Studio (2019)
Das Hobos: Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place
Sounds Of Subterrania
Miley Cyrus: Cattitude (feat. RuPaul)
Album: She Is Coming
RCA Records Label
Naked Lunch: Military of the heart
Album: The Singles Collection
Tapete Records
Fuzzman: Pferdeäpfel
Album: Hände weg von allem
Lotter Label
Roxette: Fingertips 93
Album: Fingertips 93
EMI
Fehler Kuti: Schland is the place for me
Album: Schland is the place for me
Alien Transistor
Fehler Kuti: Say Yes (X-Cess)
Album: Schland is the place for me
Alien Transistor
The Good Ones: Will You Be My Protector?
Album: Rwanda You Should Be Loved
Epitaph