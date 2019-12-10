Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Dienstag, 10. Dezember 2019

Mark Ronson feat. Lily Allen: Oh My God

Album: Oh My God

Columbia

Stormzy: Vossi Bop

Album: Vossi Bop

Warner

Die Türen, HackBrad Pitt, Alexandra Martini: Miete Strom Gas (Zündfunk Version)

Album:

live @ Bayern2 Studio (2019)

Das Hobos: Whitelines

Album: This Is The Place

Sounds Of Subterrania

Miley Cyrus: Cattitude (feat. RuPaul)

Album: She Is Coming

RCA Records Label

Naked Lunch: Military of the heart

Album: The Singles Collection

Tapete Records

Fuzzman: Pferdeäpfel

Album: Hände weg von allem

Lotter Label

Roxette: Fingertips 93

Album: Fingertips 93

EMI

Fehler Kuti: Schland is the place for me

Album: Schland is the place for me

Alien Transistor

Fehler Kuti: Say Yes (X-Cess)

Album: Schland is the place for me

Alien Transistor

The Good Ones: Will You Be My Protector?

Album: Rwanda You Should Be Loved

Epitaph