Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 03.12.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

03 Dezember

Dienstag, 03. Dezember 2019

Aphex Twin: Naks Acid
Album: Wipeout Pure
Distinctive Records

The Prefects: Escort Girls
Album: Going Through The Mentions
Call Of The Void

Afrob: Flüchtling4Life
Album: Abschied von gestern
One Shotta Records

Sasami: Little Drummer Boy
Album: Ll drmr bb
Domino

Galcher Lustwerk: I See A Dime
Album: Information
Ghostly International

Ben Frost feat. Mariam Wallentin: Tainted Love
Album: Catastrophic Deliquescence (Music From Fortitude 2015-2018)
Mute

Soft Cell: Tainted Love
Album: Non Stop Erotic Cabaret
Mercury

Gloria Jones: Tainted Love
Album: Single
Universal

Jay-Z: 99 Problems
Album: The Black Album
Roc-A-Fella

Coldplay: Guns
Album: Everyday Life
Parlophone

SOAK: Bloodbuzz Ohio
Album: Single
Rough Trade

Holly Golightly: Walk A Mile
Album: Truly She Is None Other
Damaged Goods


