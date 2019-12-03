Playlist Thomas Mehringer
03. Dezember
Dienstag, 03. Dezember 2019
Aphex Twin: Naks Acid
Album: Wipeout Pure
Distinctive Records
The Prefects: Escort Girls
Album: Going Through The Mentions
Call Of The Void
Afrob: Flüchtling4Life
Album: Abschied von gestern
One Shotta Records
Sasami: Little Drummer Boy
Album: Ll drmr bb
Domino
Galcher Lustwerk: I See A Dime
Album: Information
Ghostly International
Ben Frost feat. Mariam Wallentin: Tainted Love
Album: Catastrophic Deliquescence (Music From Fortitude 2015-2018)
Mute
Soft Cell: Tainted Love
Album: Non Stop Erotic Cabaret
Mercury
Gloria Jones: Tainted Love
Album: Single
Universal
Jay-Z: 99 Problems
Album: The Black Album
Roc-A-Fella
Coldplay: Guns
Album: Everyday Life
Parlophone
SOAK: Bloodbuzz Ohio
Album: Single
Rough Trade
Holly Golightly: Walk A Mile
Album: Truly She Is None Other
Damaged Goods