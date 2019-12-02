Playlist Achim Bogdahn
02. Dezember
Montag, 02. Dezember 2019
Tom Astor: Winterzeit, Glatteiszeit
Album: Trucker Weihnacht
Ranger Rec.
Cornershop: No Rock: Save In Roll
Album: (Single)
Ample Play
Soccer Mummy: Lucy
Album: (Single)
Loma Vista
COMA: Sparkle
Album: Voyage Voyage
City Slang
Floorplan: His eye is on the sparrow
Album: (Single)
AUS Music
Galcher Lustwerk: Cig Angel
Album: Information
Ghostly International
Galcher Lustwerk: Fathomless Irie
Album: Information
Ghostly International
5 Aces: Lightworker
Album: (Single)
5 Aces/Spinnup
San Antonio Kid: Mystic Waves
Album: (Single)
Off Label
Altin Gün: Div Div
Album: (Single)
Glitterbeat
The National: You had your soul with you
Album: I am easy to find
4AD
COMA: Sparkle
Album: Voyage Voyage
City Slang
Freedom Fry: You´re so vein
Album: Matchstick EP
Freedom Fry