Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 02.12.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

02 Dezember

Montag, 02. Dezember 2019

Tom Astor: Winterzeit, Glatteiszeit
Album: Trucker Weihnacht
Ranger Rec.

Cornershop: No Rock: Save In Roll
Album: (Single)
Ample Play

Soccer Mummy: Lucy
Album: (Single)
Loma Vista

COMA: Sparkle
Album: Voyage Voyage
City Slang

Floorplan: His eye is on the sparrow
Album: (Single)
AUS Music

Galcher Lustwerk: Cig Angel
Album: Information
Ghostly International

Galcher Lustwerk: Fathomless Irie
Album: Information
Ghostly International

5 Aces: Lightworker
Album: (Single)
5 Aces/Spinnup

San Antonio Kid: Mystic Waves
Album: (Single)
Off Label

Altin Gün: Div Div
Album: (Single)
Glitterbeat

The National: You had your soul with you
Album: I am easy to find
4AD

Freedom Fry: You´re so vein
Album: Matchstick EP
Freedom Fry


