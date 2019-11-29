Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 29.11.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

29 November

Freitag, 29. November 2019

The Chemical Brothers: Out Of Control – The Avalanches Surrender To Loxve Mix
Album: Single
Virgin / EMI

Edward Sizzerhand: Dandelion
Album: A Taste Of Honey
Beat Art

Dominique Fils-Aimé: Where There Is Smoke
Album: Stay Tuned!
Ensoul Records

Edward Sizzerhand: Dandelion
Album: A Taste Of Honey
Beat Art

Issam Hajali: Intazirne
Album: Mouasalat Ila Jacad El Ard
Habibi Funk

Edward Sizzerhand: Dandelion
Album: A Taste Of Honey
Beat Art

Kendrick Lamar: I
Album: To Pimp A Butterfly
Interscope / Universal

The Notwist: Pilot
Album: Neon Golden
CitySlang

Massive Attack: Unfinished Sympathy
Album: Blue Lines
Wild Bunch WBRCD1/ Virgin

Edward Sizzerhand: Colza
Album: A Taste Of Honey
Beat Art

Edward Sizzerhand: Dandelion
Album: A Taste Of Honey
Beat Art

Teni: Uyo Meyo
Album: Single
Dr Dolor Entertainment

Enik: Free Bird
Album: The Deepest Space of Now
Brave & Dizzy Records / Radicalis

Enik: Mr Superglow
Album: The Deepest Space of Now
Brave & Dizzy Records / Radicalis

Enik: Tru MF
Album: The Deepest Space of Now
Brave & Dizzy Records / Radicalis

Enik: Strawberry Clover
Album: The Deepest Space of Now
Brave & Dizzy Records / Radicalis

LCD Soundsystem vs Miles Davis: New York I Love You But You´re Bringing Me Down vs Fahrstuhl Zum Schaffott (Louis Malle's Elevator To The Gallows Recording Session)
Album: Video


