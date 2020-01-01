Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Mittwoch, 01. Januar 2020

Jelly Roll Morton's Hot Seven: Dirty! Dirty! Dirty!

Album: Sidewalk Blues

Quadromania

Gil Scott-Heron: Jazz (Interlude)

Album: I'm New Here

XL Recordings

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson: Peace Go With You Brother

Album: Winter in America

Strata East

Prince: Cold Coffee & Cocaine

Album: Piano & A Microphone 1983

NPG Records ‎

Oscar Jerome: Gravitate

Album: Gravitate

Caroline International

Neue Grafik Ensemble feat Nubya Garcia: Voodoo Rain

Total Refreshment Centre

Kokoroko: Abusey Junction

Album: WE Out Here

Brownswood Recordings ‎

Kokoroko: Ti-De

Album: Kokoroko - EP

Brownswood Recordings

Fela &Africa 70: Coffin For Head Of State - Part 1 (1980)

Album: Fela Kuti Box Set #4 - Curated By Erykah Badu

Knitting Factory Records

Kokoroko: Uman

Album: Kokoroko - EP

Brownswood Recordings

Ezra Collective: You Can't Steal My Joy

Album: You Can't Steal My Joy

Enter The Jungle Records

Ezra Collective: King Of The Jungle

Album: You Can't Steal My Joy

Enter The Jungle Records ‎

Maisha: Osiris

Album: There Is A Place

Brownswood Recordings ‎

Joe Armon-Jones : Icy Roads (Stacked)

Album: Turn To Clear View

Brownswood Recordings

Sons of Kemet: My Queen is Harriet Tubman

Album: Your queen is a reptile

Impulse!‎

Sons Of Kemet: My Queen Is Nanny Of The Maroons

Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile

Impulse! / Verve Records ‎

The Comet Is Coming: Star Exploding In Slow Motion

Album: Channel The Spirits

Leaf ‎