Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
01. Januar
Mittwoch, 01. Januar 2020
Jelly Roll Morton's Hot Seven: Dirty! Dirty! Dirty!
Album: Sidewalk Blues
Quadromania
Gil Scott-Heron: Jazz (Interlude)
Album: I'm New Here
XL Recordings
Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson: Peace Go With You Brother
Album: Winter in America
Strata East
Prince: Cold Coffee & Cocaine
Album: Piano & A Microphone 1983
NPG Records
Oscar Jerome: Gravitate
Album: Gravitate
Caroline International
Neue Grafik Ensemble feat Nubya Garcia: Voodoo Rain
Total Refreshment Centre
Kokoroko: Abusey Junction
Album: WE Out Here
Brownswood Recordings
Kokoroko: Ti-De
Album: Kokoroko - EP
Brownswood Recordings
Fela &Africa 70: Coffin For Head Of State - Part 1 (1980)
Album: Fela Kuti Box Set #4 - Curated By Erykah Badu
Knitting Factory Records
Kokoroko: Uman
Album: Kokoroko - EP
Brownswood Recordings
Ezra Collective: You Can't Steal My Joy
Album: You Can't Steal My Joy
Enter The Jungle Records
Ezra Collective: King Of The Jungle
Album: You Can't Steal My Joy
Enter The Jungle Records
Maisha: Osiris
Album: There Is A Place
Brownswood Recordings
Joe Armon-Jones : Icy Roads (Stacked)
Album: Turn To Clear View
Brownswood Recordings
Sons of Kemet: My Queen is Harriet Tubman
Album: Your queen is a reptile
Impulse!
Sons Of Kemet: My Queen Is Nanny Of The Maroons
Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile
Impulse! / Verve Records
The Comet Is Coming: Star Exploding In Slow Motion
Album: Channel The Spirits
Leaf