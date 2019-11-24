Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 24.11.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

24 November

Sonntag, 24. November 2019

Jelly Roll Morton's Hot Seven: Dirty! Dirty! Dirty!                            
Album: Sidewalk Blues
Quadromania

Gil Scott-Heron: Jazz (Interlude)                        
Album: I'm New Here
XL Recordings

Gil Scott-Heron: Jazz (Interlude)                        
Album: I'm New Here
XL Recordings

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson: Peace Go With You Brother
Album: Winter in America
Strata East

Gil Scott-Heron: Jazz (Interlude)                        
Album: I'm New Here
XL Recordings

Prince: Cold Coffee & Cocaine
Album: Piano & A Microphone 1983
NPG Records ‎

Oscar Jerome: Gravitate
Album: Gravitate
Caroline International

Neue Grafik Ensemble feat Nubya Garcia: Voodoo Rain
Total Refreshment Centre

Kokoroko: Abusey Junction
Album: WE Out Here
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Kokoroko: Ti-De
Album: Kokoroko - EP
Brownswood Recordings

Fela &Africa 70: Coffin For Head Of State - Part 1 (1980)   
Album: Fela Kuti Box Set #4 - Curated By Erykah Badu
Knitting Factory Records

Ezra Collective: You Can't Steal My Joy                           
Album: You Can't Steal My Joy            
Enter The Jungle Records

Ezra Collective: King Of The Jungle
Album: You Can't Steal My Joy            
Enter The Jungle Records ‎

Maisha: Osiris   
Album: There Is A Place
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Joe Armon-Jones  : Icy Roads (Stacked)           
Album: Turn To Clear View
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Sons Of Kemet: My Queen Is Nanny Of The Maroons                        
Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile

The Comet Is Coming: Star Exploding In Slow Motion                     
Album: Channel The Spirits
Leaf ‎


1