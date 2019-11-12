Playlist Tobias Ruhland
12. November
Dienstag, 12. November 2019
Woodkid: Iron
Album: The Golden Age
Island Records
Zebra Katz: In In In
Album: In In In
ZebraKatz
FKA Twigs: Sad Day
Album: Sad Day
Young Turks Recordings
Max Herre: Athen
Album: Athen
Vertigo Berlin
Tindertsticks: Pinky In The Daylight
Album: No Treasure But Hope
City Slang
The Good Ones: Will You Be My Protector?
Album: Rwanda, You Should Be Loved
Epitaph / ANTI-
La Roux: International Woman Of Leisure
Album: International Woman Of Leisure
PINPOINT
Maria Taylor: Miley’s Song (Written By Miles)
Album: Maria Taylor
Grand Hotel van Cleef
The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Mittendrin
Album: Nenn mich Musik
Staatsakt