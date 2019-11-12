Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 12.11.2019

12 November

Dienstag, 12. November 2019

Woodkid: Iron
Album: The Golden Age
Island Records

Zebra Katz: In In In
Album: In In In
ZebraKatz

FKA Twigs: Sad Day
Album: Sad Day
Young Turks Recordings

Max Herre: Athen
Album: Athen
Vertigo Berlin

Tindertsticks: Pinky In The Daylight
Album: No Treasure But Hope
City Slang

The Good Ones: Will You Be My Protector?
Album: Rwanda, You Should Be Loved
Epitaph / ANTI-

La Roux: International Woman Of Leisure
Album: International Woman Of Leisure
PINPOINT

Maria Taylor: Miley’s Song (Written By Miles)
Album: Maria Taylor
Grand Hotel van Cleef

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Mittendrin
Album: Nenn mich Musik
Staatsakt


0