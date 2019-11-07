Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 07. November 2019

UFO: Doctor Doctor

Album: Phenomenon

Chrysalis

Walrus: Cool to who

Album: Cool to who

Factor

Bodega: Shiny new Model

Album: Shiny new Model

What’s your Rupture

FKA Twigs: Fallen Alien

Album: Magdalene

Young Turks

Michael Kiwanuka: I’ve been dazed

Album: Kiwanuka

Polydor

Gang Starr: So many Rappers

Album: One of the best yet

Gang Starr Enterprises

Sarah Klang: Creamy Blue

Album: Creamy Blue

Pangur

Josienne Clarke: Dark Cloud

Album: In all Weather

Rough Trade

The Specials: You’re wondering now

Album: The Specials

Chrysalis