Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 07.11.2019

07 November

Donnerstag, 07. November 2019

UFO: Doctor Doctor
Album: Phenomenon
Chrysalis

Walrus: Cool to who
Album: Cool to who
Factor

Bodega: Shiny new Model
Album: Shiny new Model
What’s your Rupture

FKA Twigs: Fallen Alien
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks

Michael Kiwanuka: I’ve been dazed
Album: Kiwanuka
Polydor

Gang Starr: So many Rappers
Album: One of the best yet
Gang Starr Enterprises

Sarah Klang: Creamy Blue
Album: Creamy Blue
Pangur

Josienne Clarke: Dark Cloud
Album: In all Weather
Rough Trade

The Specials: You’re wondering now
Album: The Specials
Chrysalis


