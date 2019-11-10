Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 10.11.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 November

Sonntag, 10. November 2019

Holly Herndon: Chorus (live @ Kammerspiele München)
Album: Platform
4AD

Call Super: I Look In A Tinfoil Mirror
Album: Arpo
Houndstooth

Tomáš Dvořák: The Clockwise Operetta
Album: Machinarium Soundtrack
Minority Records

David Cope: I Allegro (after Mozart – 1995)
Album: Virtual Mozart (Experiments In Musical Intelligence)
Centaur Records 

Mimicof: Opal
Album: Moon Synch
Alien Transistor /Mimicof

Flow Machines: Deep Bach
Album: François Pachet
Sony CSL

The Residents: Mr. Bee’s Bumble
Album: Animal Lover
Virgin

Endel: Nine Drifting Skyfish
Album: Focus: Stressed Clear Morning
Warner

Endel: Seven Rushing Falls
Album: On the go: Athletic Rainy Morning
Warner

Endel: Eighteen Coffee Brewing
Album: Focus: Tense Rainy Morning
Warner

Pantha Du Prince: Walden 2
Album: This Bliss
DIAL RECORDS/KOMPAKT/ROUGH TRADE

Benoît Carré & François Pachet:Daddy‘s Car (composed by Flow Machines)
Album: Flow Machines
Flow Records

Mimicof: Burning Lights
Album: Moon Synch
Alien Transistor

Holly Herndon & JLIN: Goodmother
Album: Proto
4AD

Holly Herndon: Birth
Album: Proto
4AD

Orchester: Marcus Enters Skynet
Album: Terminator salvation (Terminator - Die Erlösung) kat Paint(Soundtrack)
Warner Bros. Records

Young Paint & Actress: Kat Paint
Album: Young Paint
Werk L / Ninja Tune

BotNik: I Don´t Want To Be There (Lyrics
Album: The Songularity
https://soundcloud.com/botnik-studios/i-dont-want-to-be-there

Actress: Raven
Album: R.I.P.
Honest Jon's Records

Lali Puna & Trampauline: Machines Are Human
Album: Machines Are Human
A Number of Small Things

Joasihno: Grounds
Album: Meshes
Alien Transistor


