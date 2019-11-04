Playlist Achim Bogdahn
04. November
Montag, 04. November 2019
DJ Shadow: Urgent, important, please read
Album: (Single)
Mass Appeal MSAP0083 LC: Mass Appeal
Michael Kiwanuka: Cold little heart
Album: Love and hate
Polydor 4783458 LC: LC 00309
Michael Kiwanuka: You ain´t the problem
Album: Kiwanuka
Polydor 7795277 LC: LC 00309
Skee Mask: RZZ (Musikbett)
Album: Iss 04 EP
Ilian Tapes Iss04 LC: Ilian Tapes
Die Toten Hosen: Wehenden Fahnen
Album: Opel-Gang
Totenkopf TOT 668/ Eigelstein LC: LC 09794
Lurid Sunset: Goodbye
Album: Rules
2019 Lurid Sunset LC: Lurid Sunset Rec
Project Pablo: Pill (Musikbett)
Album: Inside Unsolved EP
Spectral Sound/Ghostly International SPC 143 LC: LC 67302
Jay Crookes: Early
Album: (Single)
Speakerbox Rec 001I/Insanity/Sony UK LC: LC 11840
Nils Frahm: Sweet Little Lie (Musikbett)
Album: Encores 2
Erased Tapes/ ERATP117LP LC: LC 15952
Mura Masa: No Hope Generation
Album: (Single)
Anchor Point Digital/Universal LC: Anchor Point
Lizzo: Good as hell RMX
Album: (Single)
Nice Life Recording Company Digital LC: Nice Life Recording Coompany
Project Pablo: Pill (Musikbett)
Album: Inside Unsolved EP
Spectral Sound/Ghostly International SPC 143 LC: LC 67302
Rocketship: I just can´r get enough of you
Album: Thanks To You
Darla Rec DRL345-1 LC: Darla Rec.
A Tale Of Golden Keys: Sunshine Reggae
Album: (Single)
2019 Listenrec. LC: Listenrec