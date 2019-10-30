Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Stand: 30.10.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

30 Oktober

Mittwoch, 30. Oktober 2019

Die Sterne: Hey Dealer
Single
PIAS Recordings

Homeboy Sandman: Wondering Why
Album: Dusty
Mello Music Group

CocoRosie: Smash My Head
Single
Marathon Artists

Starship: We Built This City
Album: Knee Deep In The Hoopla
Grunt

Jefferson Airplane: White Rabitt
Album: Surrealistic Pillow
RCA Victor

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage: Exactly What Nobody Wanted
Album: Bad Wiring
Moshi Moshi Records

Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers: When Harpo Played His Harp
Album: Modern Lovers 88
Zensor

Cartel Madras: Goonda Gold
Album: Age of the Goonda EP
Sub Pop

Julien Baker: Tokyo
Single
Sub Pop

Kanye West: Use this Gospel feat. Clipse & Kenny G
Album: Jesus is King
Def Jam


