Playlist Maria Fedorova

Stand: 27.12.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

27 Dezember

Freitag, 27. Dezember 2019

The Libertines: Can´t Stand Me Now
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade

The Libertines: Time for Heroes
Album: Up The Bracket
Rough Trade

The Strokes: Take it or leave it
Album: Is This It
RCA

The Clash: The Guns of Brixton
Album: London Calling
CBS

The Libertines: Up The Bracket
Album: Up The Bracket
Rough Trade

The Smiths: Panic
Album: Single
Rough Trade

The Libertines: Boys in The Band
Album: Up the Bracket
Rough Trade

The Libertines: The Saga
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade

The Libertines: The Ha Ha Wall
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade

Babyshambles: Dr. No
Album: Sequel To The Prequel
Parlophone

Peter Doherty: Arcady
Album: Grace/Wasteland
Parlophone

The Libertines: Arbeit Macht Frei
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade

Babyshambles: Delivery
Album: Shotter´s Nation
Parlophone

Peter Doherty: Salome
Album: Grace/Wasteland
Parlophone

Babyshambles: Pipedown
Album: Down the Albion
Rough Trade

Sex Pistols: Submission
Album: Single
Chaos Records

Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres: Narcissistic Teen Makes First XI
Album: Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres
Strap Original

The Libertines: Heart of The Matter
Album: Anthems For Doomed Youth
Virgin


