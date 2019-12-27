Playlist Maria Fedorova
27. Dezember
Freitag, 27. Dezember 2019
The Libertines: Can´t Stand Me Now
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade
The Libertines: Time for Heroes
Album: Up The Bracket
Rough Trade
The Strokes: Take it or leave it
Album: Is This It
RCA
The Clash: The Guns of Brixton
Album: London Calling
CBS
The Libertines: Up The Bracket
Album: Up The Bracket
Rough Trade
The Smiths: Panic
Album: Single
Rough Trade
The Libertines: Boys in The Band
Album: Up the Bracket
Rough Trade
The Libertines: The Saga
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade
The Libertines: The Ha Ha Wall
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade
Babyshambles: Dr. No
Album: Sequel To The Prequel
Parlophone
Peter Doherty: Arcady
Album: Grace/Wasteland
Parlophone
The Libertines: Arbeit Macht Frei
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade
Babyshambles: Delivery
Album: Shotter´s Nation
Parlophone
Peter Doherty: Salome
Album: Grace/Wasteland
Parlophone
Babyshambles: Pipedown
Album: Down the Albion
Rough Trade
Sex Pistols: Submission
Album: Single
Chaos Records
Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres: Narcissistic Teen Makes First XI
Album: Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres
Strap Original
The Libertines: Heart of The Matter
Album: Anthems For Doomed Youth
Virgin