Playlist Lena Himmler

Stand: 01.11.2019

01 November

Freitag, 01. November 2019

Sun Kil Moon: Ben’s My Friend
Album: Benji
Caldo Verde Records

James Leg: Drinking Too Much
Album: Solitary Pleasure
Alive Rec.

PJ Harvey: In The Dark Places
Album: Let England Shake
Island Records

Frank Sinatra: Love’s Been Good To Me
Album: A man alone
Reprise Records

Nina Simone: To Love Somebody
Album: To Love Somebody
RCA

Einstürzende Neubauten: Youme & Meyou
Album: Perpetuum Mobile
Mute Records

Stereolab: French Disko
Album: French Disko
Duophonic Ultra High Frequency Disks

Herrenmagazin: Alle Sind So
Album: Das Wird Alles Einmal Dir Gehören
Rent A Record Company

Elbow: Station Approach
Album: Leaders of the free world
V2

Bob Dylan: Make You Feel My Love
Album: Time Out Of Mind
Columbia Records

Michale Kiwanuka: Cold Little Heart
Album: Love & Hate
Polydor

Rainald Grebe: Für Immer Punk
Album: A Tribute to Die Goldenen Zitronen
Major Label, SM Musik


