Playlist Lena Himmler

Freitag, 01. November 2019

Sun Kil Moon: Ben’s My Friend

Album: Benji

Caldo Verde Records

James Leg: Drinking Too Much

Album: Solitary Pleasure

Alive Rec.

PJ Harvey: In The Dark Places

Album: Let England Shake

Island Records

Frank Sinatra: Love’s Been Good To Me

Album: A man alone

Reprise Records

Nina Simone: To Love Somebody

Album: To Love Somebody

RCA

Einstürzende Neubauten: Youme & Meyou

Album: Perpetuum Mobile

Mute Records

Stereolab: French Disko

Album: French Disko

Duophonic Ultra High Frequency Disks

Herrenmagazin: Alle Sind So

Album: Das Wird Alles Einmal Dir Gehören

Rent A Record Company

Elbow: Station Approach

Album: Leaders of the free world

V2

Bob Dylan: Make You Feel My Love

Album: Time Out Of Mind

Columbia Records

Michale Kiwanuka: Cold Little Heart

Album: Love & Hate

Polydor

Rainald Grebe: Für Immer Punk

Album: A Tribute to Die Goldenen Zitronen

Major Label, SM Musik