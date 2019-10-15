Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Dienstag, 15. Oktober 2019

V.A.: Chromatics: Tick Of The Clock

Album: Drive – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

C2 Recordings

Chromatics: Kill For Love

Album: Kill For Love

Italians Do It Better

Yvon: Im Kreis der Liebe

Album: Im Kreis der Liebe

ASEXY RECORD /Misitunes

Chromatics: Into The Black

Album: Kill For Love

Italians Do It Better

Sault: Up All Night

Album: 5

Forever Living Originals

Kummer: Der Rest meines Lebens (feat. Max Raabe)

Album: KIOX

Eklat Tonträger

Kim Gordon: Airbnb

Album: No Home Records

Matador

San Antonio Kid: Isabelle

Album: San Antonio Kid

Off Label Records

The Sexy Christians: Pick Up The Pieces

Album: Forbidden Fruit

https://thesexychristians.bandcamp.com