Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 15.10.2019

15 Oktober

Dienstag, 15. Oktober 2019

V.A.: Chromatics: Tick Of The Clock
Album: Drive – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
C2 Recordings 

Chromatics: Kill For Love
Album: Kill For Love
Italians Do It Better

Yvon: Im Kreis der Liebe
Album: Im Kreis der Liebe
ASEXY RECORD /Misitunes

Chromatics: Into The Black
Album: Kill For Love
Italians Do It Better

Sault: Up All Night
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals

Kummer: Der Rest meines Lebens (feat. Max Raabe)
Album: KIOX
Eklat Tonträger

Kim Gordon: Airbnb
Album: No Home Records
Matador

San Antonio Kid: Isabelle
Album: San Antonio Kid
Off Label Records

The Sexy Christians: Pick Up The Pieces
Album: Forbidden Fruit
https://thesexychristians.bandcamp.com


