Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 10.10.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 Oktober

Donnerstag, 10. Oktober 2019

Frank Ocean: Nikes
Album: Blond
XL Recordings

I’m not a Blonde: Me just me, you just you
Album: Under the Rug
INRI

Chromatics: Light as a Feather
Album: Closer to Grey
Italians do it better

Beatles: Eleanor Rigby
Single
Odeon

The Clash: Janie Jones
Album: The Clash
CBS

Eddie & The Hot Rods: So anything you wanna do
Album: Life on the Line
Island

Larry Wallis: Police Car
Single
Stiff

Baba Zula: Transcendance
Album: Derín Derín
Glitterbeat

Trentemöller: Blue September
Album: Obverse
In My RoomImr


1