Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 07.10.2019

07 Oktober

Montag, 07. Oktober 2019

Bombay Bicycle Club: Eat, wake, sleep
Single
2019 Mmm… Rec

Big Thief: Forgotten Eyes
Single
Saddle Creek

Die Liga der gewöhnlichen Gentlemen: Der kleine Matratzenladen
Album: Fuck Dance, Let´s Art
Tapete

Chromatics: Tick Of The Clock
Album: Drive OST
Invada

Chromatics: Closer To Grey
Album: Closer To Grey
Italians Do It Better

The Smoking Pips: Voyage
Single
Demo CD

New Order: Crystal
Single
Reprise

Frankie Cosmos: Cosmic Shop
Album: Close It Quietly
Sub Pop

The Selecter: Too Much Pressure
Album: Too Much Pressure
Chrysalis Car

LIFE: Moral fibre
Album: A Picture Of Good Health
Afghan Moon/PIAS

Stereokeys: Backdrop
Single
Homebound


