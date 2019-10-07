Playlist Achim Bogdahn
07. Oktober
Montag, 07. Oktober 2019
Bombay Bicycle Club: Eat, wake, sleep
Single
2019 Mmm… Rec
Big Thief: Forgotten Eyes
Single
Saddle Creek
Die Liga der gewöhnlichen Gentlemen: Der kleine Matratzenladen
Album: Fuck Dance, Let´s Art
Tapete
Chromatics: Tick Of The Clock
Album: Drive OST
Invada
Chromatics: Closer To Grey
Album: Closer To Grey
Italians Do It Better
The Smoking Pips: Voyage
Single
Demo CD
New Order: Crystal
Single
Reprise
Frankie Cosmos: Cosmic Shop
Album: Close It Quietly
Sub Pop
The Selecter: Too Much Pressure
Album: Too Much Pressure
Chrysalis Car
LIFE: Moral fibre
Album: A Picture Of Good Health
Afghan Moon/PIAS
Stereokeys: Backdrop
Single
Homebound