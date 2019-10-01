Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Dienstag, 01. Oktober 2019

Fujiya & Miyagi: Knickerbocker

Album: Lightbulbs

Grönland Records

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band: Pimp

Album: 55

Big Crown

Wave MMLZ & Expired Collective:Dementia

Album: Dementia

Expired Records

Stefanie Schrank: Die Katze von Jesus

Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik

Staatsakt

Stefanie Schrank: Fabrik

Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik

Staatsakt

V.A.: The New Madness: Go My Own Way

Album: And Now For Something Completely Crunchy

Crunchy Frog

The Jolly Boys: Blue Monday

Album: Rehab

Play It Again Sam

Moon Duo: The World And The Sun

Album: Stars Are The Light

Sacred Bones

Hannah & Falco: Code of Engagement

Album: Field Notes

arcticrecords

Mount Eerie with Julie Doiron: Love Without Possession

Album: Lost Wisdom Pt.2

https://pwelverumandsun.bandcamp.com/album/lost-wisdom-pt-2