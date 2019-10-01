Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 01.10.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

01 Oktober

Dienstag, 01. Oktober 2019

Fujiya & Miyagi: Knickerbocker
Album: Lightbulbs
Grönland Records

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band: Pimp
Album: 55
Big Crown

Wave MMLZ & Expired Collective:Dementia
Album: Dementia
Expired Records

Stefanie Schrank: Die Katze von Jesus
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt

Stefanie Schrank: Fabrik
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt

V.A.: The New Madness: Go My Own Way
Album: And Now For Something Completely Crunchy
Crunchy Frog

The Jolly Boys: Blue Monday
Album: Rehab
Play It Again Sam

Moon Duo: The World And The Sun
Album: Stars Are The Light
Sacred Bones

Hannah & Falco: Code of Engagement
Album: Field Notes
arcticrecords

Mount Eerie with Julie Doiron: Love Without Possession
Album: Lost Wisdom Pt.2
https://pwelverumandsun.bandcamp.com/album/lost-wisdom-pt-2


1