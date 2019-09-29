Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Alexandra Distler

Stand: 29.09.2019

29 September

Sonntag, 29. September 2019

Trent Reznor; Atticus Ross: How Brittle the Bones
Album: The girl with the dragon tattoo

Daniel Hart: The Horologist
Album: Music from S-Town
Daniel Hart: Star Blue
Album: Music from S-Town
Kraftklub: Zu jung
Album: Mit K

Ellen Allien & Apparat: Edison
Album: Orchestra of Bubbles
BPitch Control

Plastikman,
Richie Hawtin: Headcase
Album: Headcase

Deutsche Laichen: Emanzenlesbenschlampe
Album: Emanzenlesbenschlampe

Biosphere: Oi
Album: N-Plants

Trettmann, Kitschkrieg: Stolpersteine
Album: Stolpersteine

Tellavision: Matchbox
Album: Add Land
Bureau B 

Lake People : Orb
Album: Purposely Uncertain Field
Permanent Vacation 

