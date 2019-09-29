Playlist Alexandra Distler

Sonntag, 29. September 2019

Trent Reznor; Atticus Ross: How Brittle the Bones

Album: The girl with the dragon tattoo

Daniel Hart: The Horologist

Album: Music from S-Town

Daniel Hart: Star Blue

Album: Music from S-Town

Kraftklub: Zu jung

Album: Mit K

Ellen Allien & Apparat: Edison

Album: Orchestra of Bubbles

BPitch Control

Plastikman,

Richie Hawtin: Headcase

Album: Headcase

Deutsche Laichen: Emanzenlesbenschlampe

Album: Emanzenlesbenschlampe

Biosphere: Oi

Album: N-Plants

Trettmann, Kitschkrieg: Stolpersteine

Album: Stolpersteine

Tellavision: Matchbox

Album: Add Land

Bureau B

Lake People : Orb

Album: Purposely Uncertain Field

Permanent Vacation

