Playlist Alexandra Distler
29. September
Sonntag, 29. September 2019
Trent Reznor; Atticus Ross: How Brittle the Bones
Album: The girl with the dragon tattoo
Daniel Hart: The Horologist
Album: Music from S-Town
download
Daniel Hart: The Horologist
Album: Music from S-Town
download
Daniel Hart: Star Blue
Album: Music from S-Town
download
Kraftklub: Zu jung
Album: Mit K
Ellen Allien & Apparat: Edison
Album: Orchestra of Bubbles
BPitch Control
Ellen Allien & Apparat: Edison
Album: Orchestra of Bubbles
BPitch Control
Plastikman,
Richie Hawtin: Headcase
Album: Headcase
Deutsche Laichen: Emanzenlesbenschlampe
Album: Emanzenlesbenschlampe
Biosphere: Oi
Album: N-Plants
Trettmann, Kitschkrieg: Stolpersteine
Album: Stolpersteine
Tellavision: Matchbox
Album: Add Land
Bureau B
Lake People : Orb
Album: Purposely Uncertain Field
Permanent Vacation
Trent Reznor; Atticus Ross: How Brittle the Bones
Album: The girl with the dragon tattoo