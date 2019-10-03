Playlist Tobias Ruhland
03. Oktober
Donnerstag, 03. Oktober 2019
Anna Calvi: Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy
Temples: Shelter Song
Peter Licht: Die Nacht (feat. HackBrad Pitt)
Roger & Sixkay: Intro
Rupa & The April Fishes: Serve & Protect
TV On The Radio: The Wrong Way
Die Türen: Miete Strom Gas (feat. HackBrad Pitt, Alexandra Martini)
Derya Yildrim & Grup Simsek: Bir Kadesim
Amanda Palmer: Drowning In The Sound
Angela Aux: The Reason Is You (feat. HackBrad Pitt)
Grossstadtgeflüster:Meine Couch (feat. HackBrad Pitt)
Erlend Oye: Dico Ciao
