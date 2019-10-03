Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 03.10.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

03 Oktober

Donnerstag, 03. Oktober 2019

Anna Calvi: Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy
Live im Studio 4

Temples: Shelter Song
Live im Studio 4

Peter Licht: Die Nacht (feat. HackBrad Pitt)
Live im Studio 4

Roger & Sixkay: Intro
Live im Studio 4

Rupa & The April Fishes: Serve & Protect
Live im Studio 4

TV On The Radio: The Wrong Way
Live im Studio 4

Die Türen: Miete Strom Gas (feat. HackBrad Pitt, Alexandra Martini)
Live im Studio 4

Derya Yildrim & Grup Simsek: Bir Kadesim
Live im Studio 4

Amanda Palmer: Drowning In The Sound
Live im Studio 4

Angela Aux: The Reason Is You (feat. HackBrad Pitt)
Live im Studio 4

Grossstadtgeflüster:Meine Couch (feat. HackBrad Pitt)
Live im Studio 4

Erlend Oye: Dico Ciao
Live im Studio 4


