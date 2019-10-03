Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Donnerstag, 03. Oktober 2019

Anna Calvi: Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy

Live im Studio 4

Temples: Shelter Song

Live im Studio 4

Peter Licht: Die Nacht (feat. HackBrad Pitt)

Live im Studio 4

Roger & Sixkay: Intro

Live im Studio 4

Rupa & The April Fishes: Serve & Protect

Live im Studio 4

TV On The Radio: The Wrong Way

Live im Studio 4

Die Türen: Miete Strom Gas (feat. HackBrad Pitt, Alexandra Martini)

Live im Studio 4

Derya Yildrim & Grup Simsek: Bir Kadesim

Live im Studio 4

Amanda Palmer: Drowning In The Sound

Live im Studio 4

Angela Aux: The Reason Is You (feat. HackBrad Pitt)

Live im Studio 4

Grossstadtgeflüster:Meine Couch (feat. HackBrad Pitt)

Live im Studio 4

Erlend Oye: Dico Ciao

Live im Studio 4