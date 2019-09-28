Playlist Florian Fricke

Samstag, 28. September 2019

Harry J. And His Allstars: The Liquidator

Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music

Mango

Soul Vendors: Swing Easy

Album: Studio One Soul 2

Soul Jazz

Hubert Porter: Iron Bar/Mas Charley Bell

Album: Take Me To Jamaica

Pressure Sounds

Barrington Levy & The Roots Radics: Shine Eye Dub

Album: Trojan Dub Rarities

Trojan

Willis Jackson And His Orchestra: Later For The ‘Gator

Album: Jumping The Shuffle Blues

Fantastic Voyage

Wilfred Edwards: We’re Gonna Love

Album: Before Reggae 1952-1961

NDH

The Sky Nation: Merry Dub

Album: This Is Trojan Dub

Trojan

The Folks Brothers: Oh Carolina

Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music

Mango

Shaggy: Oh Carolina

Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music

Mango

The Skatalites: El Pussycat Ska

Album: Studio One Classics

Soul Jazz

The Skatalites: Coconut Rock

Album: Studio One Scorcher

5026328100678Soul Jazz LC: 02678

Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar.: Pyar Hua Ikra Hua

Album: Shankar-Jaikishan: Awaara/Shree 420

EMI

DET: Piece

Album: Bad Feelings

Remraku

Eprom: Full Mag

Album: Drone Warfare

1985 Music

AWA Khiwe: Live Performance @ The Only Good System Is A Soundsystem Festival 2019

Nik Nowak, Kode9: Live Performance “The Mantis” @ CTM Festival

Signs: Monkey Shoulder

Album: Skin Out

Division