Playlist Florian Fricke
28. September
Samstag, 28. September 2019
Harry J. And His Allstars: The Liquidator
Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music
Mango
Soul Vendors: Swing Easy
Album: Studio One Soul 2
Soul Jazz
Hubert Porter: Iron Bar/Mas Charley Bell
Album: Take Me To Jamaica
Pressure Sounds
Barrington Levy & The Roots Radics: Shine Eye Dub
Album: Trojan Dub Rarities
Trojan
Willis Jackson And His Orchestra: Later For The ‘Gator
Album: Jumping The Shuffle Blues
Fantastic Voyage
Wilfred Edwards: We’re Gonna Love
Album: Before Reggae 1952-1961
NDH
The Sky Nation: Merry Dub
Album: This Is Trojan Dub
Trojan
The Folks Brothers: Oh Carolina
Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music
Mango
Shaggy: Oh Carolina
Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music
Mango
The Skatalites: El Pussycat Ska
Album: Studio One Classics
Soul Jazz
The Skatalites: Coconut Rock
Album: Studio One Scorcher
5026328100678Soul Jazz LC: 02678
Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar.: Pyar Hua Ikra Hua
Album: Shankar-Jaikishan: Awaara/Shree 420
EMI
DET: Piece
Album: Bad Feelings
Remraku
Eprom: Full Mag
Album: Drone Warfare
1985 Music
AWA Khiwe: Live Performance @ The Only Good System Is A Soundsystem Festival 2019
Nik Nowak, Kode9: Live Performance “The Mantis” @ CTM Festival
Signs: Monkey Shoulder
Album: Skin Out
Division