Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Florian Fricke

Stand: 28.09.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

28 September

Samstag, 28. September 2019

Harry J. And His Allstars: The Liquidator
Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music
Mango

Soul Vendors: Swing Easy
Album: Studio One Soul 2
Soul Jazz

Hubert Porter: Iron Bar/Mas Charley Bell
Album: Take Me To Jamaica
Pressure Sounds

Barrington Levy & The Roots Radics: Shine Eye Dub
Album: Trojan Dub Rarities
Trojan

Willis Jackson And His Orchestra: Later For The ‘Gator
Album: Jumping The Shuffle Blues
Fantastic Voyage

Wilfred Edwards: We’re Gonna Love
Album: Before Reggae 1952-1961
NDH

The Sky Nation: Merry Dub
Album: This Is Trojan Dub
Trojan

The Folks Brothers: Oh Carolina
Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music
Mango

Shaggy: Oh Carolina
Album: The Story Of Jamaican Music
Mango

The Skatalites: El Pussycat Ska
Album: Studio One Classics
Soul Jazz

The Skatalites: Coconut Rock
Album: Studio One Scorcher
5026328100678Soul Jazz LC: 02678

Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar.: Pyar Hua Ikra Hua
Album: Shankar-Jaikishan: Awaara/Shree 420
EMI

DET: Piece
Album: Bad Feelings
Remraku

Eprom: Full Mag
Album: Drone Warfare
1985 Music

AWA Khiwe: Live Performance @ The Only Good System Is A Soundsystem Festival 2019

Nik Nowak, Kode9: Live Performance “The Mantis” @ CTM Festival

Signs: Monkey Shoulder
Album: Skin Out
Division


0