Playlist Noe Noack
25. September
Mittwoch, 25. September 2019
Baby Shakes: Cause a Scene
Album: Cause a Scene
Lil‘ Chewy Records
Thees Uhlmann: 5 Jahre nicht gesungen
Album: Junkies&Scientologen
Grand Hotel Van Cleef
Deichkind: 1000 Jahre Bier
Album: Wer sagt denn das?
Sultan Günther Music
Deichkind: Wer sagt denn das?
Single
Sultan Günther Music
Deichkind feat. Bela B.: Keine Party
Single
Sultan Günther Music
Mädness: OG
Album: OG
Mädness/Groove Attack
Devendra Banhart: Love Song
Album: Ma
Nonesuch
The Horrors: Hologram
Album: V
Wolf Tone
Sampa The Great: Freedom
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune