Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 25.09.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

25 September

Mittwoch, 25. September 2019

Baby Shakes: Cause a Scene
Album: Cause a Scene
Lil‘ Chewy Records

Thees Uhlmann: 5 Jahre nicht gesungen
Album: Junkies&Scientologen
Grand Hotel Van Cleef

Deichkind: 1000 Jahre Bier
Album: Wer sagt denn das?
Sultan Günther Music

Deichkind: Wer sagt denn das?
Single
Sultan Günther Music

Deichkind feat. Bela B.: Keine Party
Single
Sultan Günther Music

Mädness: OG
Album: OG
Mädness/Groove Attack

Devendra Banhart: Love Song
Album: Ma
Nonesuch

The Horrors: Hologram
Album: V
Wolf Tone

Sampa The Great: Freedom
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune


