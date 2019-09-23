Playlist Achim Bogdahn
23. September
Montag, 23. September 2019
Thees Uhlmann: Ich bin der Fahrer der Frauen nach Hip Hop Videodrehs nach Hause fährt
Album: Junkies und Scientologen
Grand Hotel Van Cleef
James Last: Der Lumpensammler
Album: Jamss Last im Allgäu
Polydor
Thees Uhlmann: Katy Grayson Perry
Album: Junkies und Scientologen
Grand Hotel Van Cleef
Girl In Red: Bad Idea!
Album: Chapter 2 EP
GBKPL1963282
CupCakke: Grilling Niggas
Album: (Single)
CupCakke
Allergieboy94: Cetirizin in Berlin
Album: (Single)
Soundcloud
Brittany Howard: Stay High
Album: Jaime
Columbia/Sony
Lilly Among Clouds: Girl like me
Album: Live @ Zündfunk
Live @ Zündfunk
Lucy Dacus: Dancing in the dark
Album: (Single)
Matador/Beggars
Erlend Øye/La Comitiva: Paradiso
Album: (Single)
Bubbles