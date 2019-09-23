Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 23.09.2019

Montag, 23. September 2019

Thees Uhlmann: Ich bin der Fahrer der Frauen nach Hip Hop Videodrehs nach Hause fährt
Album: Junkies und Scientologen
Grand Hotel Van Cleef

James Last: Der Lumpensammler
Album: Jamss Last im Allgäu
Polydor

Thees Uhlmann: Katy Grayson Perry
Album: Junkies und Scientologen
Grand Hotel Van Cleef

Girl In Red: Bad Idea!
Album: Chapter 2 EP
GBKPL1963282

CupCakke: Grilling Niggas
Album: (Single)
CupCakke

Allergieboy94: Cetirizin in Berlin
Album: (Single)
Soundcloud

Brittany Howard: Stay High
Album: Jaime
Columbia/Sony

Lilly Among Clouds: Girl like me
Album: Live @ Zündfunk
Live @ Zündfunk

Lucy Dacus: Dancing in the dark
Album: (Single)
Matador/Beggars

Erlend Øye/La Comitiva: Paradiso
Album: (Single)
Bubbles


